Parliament passes bill on appointment of CEC, election commissioners

Parliament passed a bill on Thursday to regulate the appointment and service terms of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners, with Law Minister Arjun Meghwal stating that legislation has been brought following a judgement of the Supreme Court. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 was passed by Lok Sabha after a brief debate. It was passed by Rajya Sabha last week.

Major opposition political parties did take part in the debate on the bill, as 97 of their members have been suspended for “misconduct” for the remainder of the winter session.

The bill provides for the appointment, qualifications, Search Committee, Selection Committee, term of office, salary, resignation and removal, leave, pension of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

Meghwal said that the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 does not contain provisions regarding the qualifications, search committee for preparing a panel of persons for consideration and recommendation by the Selection Committee for appointment as CEC and election commissioners.