Ponmudy calls on CM Stalin after conviction in DA cas

Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with K Ponmudy on Friday to discuss the former MLA’s recent conviction. The meeting took place a day after the Madras High Court sentenced Ponmudy, who currently serves as the Higher Education Minister, to three years in prison in connection with a Disproportionate Assets case dating back to the 2006-2011 DMK regime.

Ponmudy visited the Chief Minister’s residence this morning, providing an opportunity for discussions regarding the legal developments. The Madras High Court’s verdict came as it sentenced both K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalatchi to three years in prison under the Prevention of Corruption Act, pertaining to a 2011 disproportionate asset case filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Justice G Jayachandran imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on both individuals under Section 13 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988. The court granted Ponmudy 30 days to appeal, suspending the operation of the sentence until January 22. Additionally, the court instructed that copies of the order be sent to the government, the Assembly Secretary, and the Election Commission.

In the wake of Ponmudy’s conviction, the portfolio of Higher Education has been temporarily assigned to RS Rajakannappan, who currently serves as the backward classes minister.