Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadasi today

In a display of unwavering devotion, lakhs of devotees thronged Vaishnavite shrines across the country to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi. The Sri Ranganathaswami Temple in Sri Rangam and the Parthasarathy Swami Temple at Triplicane in Chennai witnessed a surge of pilgrims eager to witness the auspicious opening of the ‘Sorga Vaasal’ (gate to heaven).

Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane

At the Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane, the ‘Sorga Vaasal’ opened its gates at 4:30 am, marking the commencement of a day filled with spiritual fervor. To manage the large crowds, temple authorities collaborated with the police department to implement meticulous crowd control measures and ensure the safety of the devotees.

Signboards at all four entrances guided devotees on queue entry and exit points, and large LED screens allowed those waiting outside to witness the symbolic opening. The deployment of numerous CCTV cameras both outside and inside the temple added an extra layer of security.

Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam

Amidst the resonating chants of ‘Ranga Ranga,’ the procession deity of Lord Namm Perumal from the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple made a divine passage through the Paramapada Vasal, the seventh gate of heaven. The temple was adorned with decorative lights, illuminating the ‘gopurams,’ walls, and corridors. Elaborate arrangements, including 51 water tanks and strategically positioned mobile toilets, were made to cater to the needs of the devotees.

Tirumala Tirupati

Devotees were granted the privilege of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala from 1:45 a.m. The passage circumambulating the innermost sanctum sanctorum was opened, accompanied by Vedic hymns and rituals. The devout gathered to witness the processional deity of Almighty being taken through the Paramapada Vasal, marking a sacred and joyous culmination to the auspicious day.

In essence, Vaikunta Ekadasi became a day of profound spirituality, where the convergence of faith, tradition, and divine celebrations created an atmosphere of devotion and joy.