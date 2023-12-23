14 dead, 25 injured in Prague shooting

A 24-year-old student killed 14 people and wounded 25 at a Prague university on Thursday in the Czech Republic’s worst shooting in decades, before authorities said the attacker was “eliminated”. The violence in the city’s historic centre sparked evacuations, a massive response by heavily armed police and warnings for people to stay indoors. The shooting erupted at the Charles University’s Faculty of Arts, which sits near major tourist sites like the 14th-century Charles Bridge. “At this moment I can confirm 14 victims of the horrible crime and 25 wounded, of which 10 seriously,” police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters after the shooting. All the victims were killed inside the building, he said. Media said at least some were the gunman’s fellow students. The Dutch foreign ministry said one of the injured was a Dutch national. Vondrasek added the gunman, previously unknown to the police, had a “huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition” and that quick police action prevented far more serious carnage.