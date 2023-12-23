Major rejig in Cong ahead of 2024 LS polls

In a major rejig ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Saturday removed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party in-charge in Uttar Pradesh as it announced key organisational changes just two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi, however, will continue to be the party’s general secretary without any assigned portfolio, the Congress said in a statement.

The Congress has appointed former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress, while senior party leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala was named in-charge of Maharashtra.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this year resigned as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress. However, the party had maintained silence on the issue.

Priyanka Gandhi has been replaced by Avinash Pande, who will now be the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.