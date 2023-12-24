MGR: The Demigod of Tamilnadu

Today (24 December) is the legendary actor and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s death anniversary. MGR, as he is fondly remembered, left an indelible mark on the cultural and political landscape of Tamilnadu, and his legacy continues to resonate with people across the nation.

MG Ramachandran, born on January 17, 1917, carved a niche for himself in Tamil film industry with his captivating performances and charismatic screen presence. MGR started his acting career and joined the Boys Company drama troupe taking part in the rigorous training programmes conducted by the troupe in the areas of singing, dancing, sword fighting, diction and memory with active interest and involvement. He went on to become the biggest ‘Superstar’ ever in Tamil film industry.

MGR made his film debut in 1936, in the film Sathi Leelavathi directed by Ellis R Dungan, an American-born film director. He followed it up with innumerable hits on screen as ‘messiah of the masses’.

His journey from a successful actor to a beloved political leader is a testament to his multifaceted persona and his deep connection with the masses.

As the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu from 1977 to 1987, MGR implemented several welfare schemes that endeared him to the common man. His focus on healthcare, education, and social justice left an enduring impact, and many of these initiatives continue to benefit the people of the state.

Beyond his political achievements, MGR’s contributions to the Tamil film industry remain unparalleled. He starred in numerous iconic films, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of cinephiles. His on-screen charisma, coupled with a commitment to social causes, made him a beloved figure not just in Tamilnadu but across the country.

On this day of remembrance, people from all walks of life gather to pay tribute to M G Ramachandran. From memorial events to film retrospectives, the day is marked by a sense of nostalgia and gratitude for the impact he had on the lives of millions.

His memory lives on, not just in the films that immortalised him but in the hearts of those who continue to be inspired by his contributions to society.