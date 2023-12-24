Chief Secretary inspects flood restoration works in Thoothukudi

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, took stock of the ongoing restoration works in the flood-ravaged areas of Thoothukudi. The region, along with neighbouring Tirunelveli district, faced unprecedented rainfall, with 50 cm recorded within a span of 40 hours on December 17.

He, addressing reporters, highlighted the deployment of motor pumps in low-lying areas that are still inundated. Emphasizing the urgency, he stated that efforts were underway to drain stagnated water into the Buckle Canal. During his visit, the Chief Secretary inspected the district, worst affected by the downpour, aiming to accelerate the restoration process.

One notable issue identified by him was the narrowness of the channel near the railway track in Thoothukudi. He attributed this bottleneck to the severity of waterlogging in the area. In contrast, rainwater has successfully drained into the sea in other parts of Thoothukudi.