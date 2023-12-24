Actor Bonda Mani passes away

Popular comedian Bonda Mani passed away this morning at his house in Pozhichalur. He was suffering from ill-health for past few months as both his kidneys stopped to function.

The 60-year-old actor was undergoing treatment for the last several months. He started his journey in Tamil cinema with K Bhagyaraj’s Povunu Povunthan and went on to be part of over 250 films.

His original name is Kedheeswaran and he was born and raised in Sri Lanka. He was born as the fifteenth child in his family and had fifteen siblings in his family. He moved to India after spending his childhood in Sri Lanka. In June 2016, Bonda Mani joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party along with a few Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party workers.

His comical acts in several films won his huge fans. Some of his popular films include English Karan, Run, Mazhai, Chanakya, Velayudham, Kuselan, Padilathavan, Thamirabharani, Maridhamalai among others.