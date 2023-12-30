Israel embassy blast: FIR against unknown persons

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against unknown persons in connection with Tuesday’s low-intensity blast near the Israel embassy in the national capital, amid the ongoing conflict involving Hamas.

The case has been registered at the Tughlak Road police station under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, which pertains to the punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property, according to sources.

Experts from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) have also uncovered more than two dozen pellets (small metal balls), shedding light on the nature of the explosion.

The official sources revealed that the blast was likely a low-intensity one involving a crude bomb.

According to sources, a letter discovered a day ago was found to be abusive in nature. The typed words on the letter, such as “Sir Allah Resistance,” strongly suggest that the organisation may be claiming responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have reinforced security measures around the Chabad House in Paharganj where a large number of Israelis reside.

Security agencies in Delhi were sent into a tizzy after receiving an emergency call reporting an ‘explosion’ near the Israel Embassy in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday.

Delhi Police had said in a statement that at 5:53 p.m. on Tuesday, a PCR call conveyed that a “loud sound was heard from the rear side of the Israel Embassy”.

“Given the sensitivity of the site and the report of a sound resembling an explosion, a dog squad, crime team, and the bomb disposal squad of Delhi Police were sent to the spot from where the alleged explosion sound was reported,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

“Subsequently, experts from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and the area was cordoned off for a meticulous search. The experts conducted an examination of the spot, collecting potential evidentiary exhibits, which are now being sent for forensic analysis,” said the spokesperson.

Simultaneously, the Israel Embassy confirmed the incident, asserting that an ‘explosion’ occurred in close proximity of the Embassy building. It also confirmed the safety of all the workers and diplomats present in the Embassy.

Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, had said in a video statement on Tuesday, “This evening, several minutes after 5 p.m., an explosion occurred in close proximity to the Embassy. All our workers and diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local security forces, and they will investigate the matter.”

Earlier, in January 2021, a minor explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy, causing damage to several vehicles.

In February 2012, a bomb was placed beneath an Israel Embassy vehicle, resulting in injuries to a diplomat’s wife