Modi inaugurates revamped Ayodhya Dham railway junction

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday welcomed by various groups of artists from across the country as he arrived in Ayodhya.

He inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and will later unveil the new airport. While on his way to the railway station, the Prime Minister held a roadshow where more than 1,400 performers presented folk art and cultural programs on a total of 40 stages set up along the route, Ram Path.

Large posters bearing Prime Minister Modi’s image and carrying a message of welcome to the “holy city of Ayodhya” were put up at various prominent locations in the temple town.

Besides Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, local MPs and MLAs and a few party functionaries were present.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit also comes less than a month before the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) of the upcoming Ram temple. The grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the Prime Minister.

A large number of people are expected to descend to Ayodhya close to the consecration ceremony, and the city is getting decked up for the big day.