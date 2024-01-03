12 killed, 25 injured after truck-bus collision

Golaghat: At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured after a bus where they were travelling, collided with a truck in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the accident took place in the Balijan area near Dergaon in Golaghat district.

Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that, the accident occurred at around 5 am on Wednesday. “The bus carrying a team was going towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat district.

The bus collided with a truck in the Balijan area and the truck was coming in the opposite direction from Jorhat’s side. 10 bodies were recovered from the site and sent to Dergaon CHC.

27 injured persons were referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries,” Rajen Singh said. Following the incident, locals rushed to the site and engaged in rescue operations. The SP of Golaghat district said that, so far 12 people died in the accident.

“Our investigation is on and we will take action as per law,” Rajen Singh said.