Chennai Sessions Court to announce verdict on Senthilbalaji’s bail plea in PMLA case 12 Jan

The Principal Sessions Court of Chennai is set to deliver its final order on the bail plea of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The pronouncement is scheduled for January 12, and the hearing was presided over by Principal Sessions Judge S Alli.

During the bail plea hearing, senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, representing Senthilbalaji, argued that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had tampered with the evidence against his client. Sundaram claimed that the ED manipulated the funds in the bank accounts of the minister, creating a false case.

According to the defense counsel, the ED improperly combined the bank transactions made by Senthilbalaji both before and after the alleged offense. Sundaram alleged that this manipulation aimed to build a misleading narrative against his client. Additionally, he pointed out that the ED failed to consider the revenue generated through farming, a crucial aspect that could have a bearing on the case.

Sundaram’s argument raises questions about the integrity of the evidence presented by the ED and the potential impact on the fairness of the case. Accusations of evidence tampering and selective consideration of financial transactions could significantly influence the court’s decision on the bail plea.

The PMLA case against Senthilbalaji has been a matter of public interest, and the outcome of the bail plea will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the legal proceedings.