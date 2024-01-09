Ayodhya Ram Temple getting ready for Prana Pratishtha, Golden doors installed

The highly anticipated Ram Temple in Ayodhya is entering its final stages of preparation, gearing up for the auspicious Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for January 22. As part of the temple’s embellishments, the administration has initiated the installation of striking golden doors at the entrance, with images of the opulent gates circulating on social media. Gate number 11 has already been adorned with a layer of gold, and reports indicate that an additional 13 doors will follow suit.

Amid the meticulous preparations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared a captivating video on social media, offering a glimpse into the ongoing nighttime construction activities at the temple. The Trust expressed excitement about the upcoming Prana Pratishtha ceremony, emphasizing that the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is poised to welcome millions of devotees with its resplendent grandeur.

Champat Rai, the Trust’s general secretary, unveiled details about the idol that will grace the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple. Rai revealed that the idol will reflect a dark complexion, aligning with descriptions in the revered Ramcharitmanas and the Valmiki Ramayana. The Trust has chosen to install an idol carved from one of two dark stones sourced from the leaves of Karnataka in the sanctum sanctorum, while the remaining two stones will find their places at different locations within the temple.

The installation of golden doors and the choice of a specific type of stone for the idol highlight the meticulous attention to detail and adherence to sacred texts in the construction of the Ram Temple. These elements not only add aesthetic splendor to the structure but also hold significant religious and cultural significance for millions of devotees.

As Ayodhya prepares for the Prana Pratishtha ceremony, the completion of the Ram Temple marks a historic milestone in India’s cultural and religious landscape. The sanctum sanctorum, with its upcoming idol and golden doors, symbolizes the culmination of a long-standing aspiration and sets the stage for the temple to become a revered center of worship for generations to come.