EPS holds meet with district secretaries at AIADMK HQ

Chennai: In a bid to formulate robust strategies ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK supremo Edappadi K Palaniswami led a high-profile meeting with the party’s district secretaries at the headquarters in Royapettah.

The deliberations meant at gearing up for a significant electoral challenge, and the discussions are expected to shape the course of their campaign.

Notably, EPS has been actively engaging with various wings of the party in preparation for the elections. In a recent meeting with the party’s IT Wing functionaries last Thursday, EPS directed them to maintain a positive online presence, emphasizing the importance of refraining from posting derogatory content and fake news, setting the AIADMK apart from their rivals.

The meeting commenced with EPS paying respects to the party’s revered founder, MG Ramachandran, and the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The discussions during the meeting reportedly encompassed a range of topics, including alliance talks and potential coalition partners. The AIADMK, a prominent political force in Tamil Nadu, is gearing up for a rigorous electoral battle.