Heavy rainfall warning to Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli

Chennai: In a déjà vu scenario, the southern districts of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi are grappling with yet another bout of heavy rainfall, mere weeks after intense flooding wreaked havoc in the region.

The overnight downpour, which began on Monday night, has led to alarming consequences, particularly in areas along the Thamirabarani river.

As of Tuesday morning, Thoothukudi and its suburban areas are shrouded in overcast weather. What initially started as drizzling at 8:30 AM escalated into heavy rains, affecting several localities, including Udangudi, Paramankurichi, Kulasekarapattinam, Manappadu, and others. The persistence of the rainfall since Monday night has resulted in the discharge of 1.5 lakh cusecs of water into the Thamirabarani river, exacerbating the flooding situation.

Residents in the affected areas, such as Udangudi, Paramankurichi, and Marudhurkarai, have been experiencing intermittent rains since morning. The situation is dire, prompting Thoothukudi district collector Lakshmipathi to issue a stern warning to villagers living along the banks of the Thamirabarani. A precautionary measure has been put in place, with these residents urged to move to safer locations immediately.

Acknowledging the potential dangers posed by the rising water levels in the Thamirabarani river, authorities have declared the stream off-limits for activities such as bathing and washing livestock. The swift and forceful discharge of water has heightened concerns about the possibility of further flooding, necessitating a proactive approach to ensure the safety of the local population.

The recurrence of heavy rainfall in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, on the heels of recent flooding, underscores the vulnerability of these regions to extreme weather events. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines. As the rains persist, collaborative efforts between local communities and administration become crucial in mitigating the impact of this challenging weather phenomenon.

It may be recalled that rail movement on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section resumef as Madurai Railway Division engineers completed track restoration works after the section suffered multiple breaches in the earthen formation under the railway tracks during the December 17 flood.

Besides plugging the lengthier and deeper breaches, the signal lines and overhead electric line of the electrified section were also restored last week.

Train movement on Tiruchendur-Tiruenelveli section has remained suspended since December 17 when heavy downpour pounded Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

Railway officials stopped the Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Chendur Express at Srivaikuntam railway station on December 17 night as a precautionary measure as water level had touched dangerous level at many stretches.