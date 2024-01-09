Maldives in damage control mode after anti-Modi comments

Male: Maldives faced severe backlash after one of its ministers made derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his pictures from Lakshadweep.

Social media campaigns in support of the Prime Minister gained momentum, resulting in the cancellation of thousands of flight tickets and hotel bookings by Indians in the island country.

Faced with strong criticism for the unruly behavior of its ministers and recognizing the potential threat to its tourism industry, Maldives attempted damage control by suspending the ministers for their derogatory comments.

In an effort to mend India-Maldives relations, the Male government has now proposed the visit of its President, Mohammed Muizzu, to India at the end of this month.

President Muizzu is currently on a week-long visit to China, exploring various facets of collaboration. He toured the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in Fujian Province and engaged with senior officials from China Communications Construction Company Limited. Meetings with key Chinese political figures, including Zhou Zuyi and Zhao Long, were also on the agenda. Furthermore, President Muizzu is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later in his visit.

However, Muizzu’s presidency began with an anti-India stance, as he vowed to send back the Indian Army in his election speeches and let the hydrographic agreement with India lapse. This, coupled with derogatory comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldivian ministers, strained bilateral relations. In response, the Maldivian government took swift action by suspending the ministers involved and distancing itself from the controversial comments.

Historically, India and Maldives enjoyed positive bilateral relations before the Muizzu government assumed power. India had been a steadfast supporter, offering assistance during critical moments such as the 1988 coup attempt and the 2004 tsunami. India’s rapid response to Male’s water crisis in December 2014 and ongoing support during the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the strong ties. Additionally, India plays a vital role in training the Maldives National Defense Force, contributing to the overall security cooperation between the two nations.