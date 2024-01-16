India signs lithium exploration deal in Argentina

India has signed the ‘historic’ agreement for lithium exploration and mining project in Argentina, that gives further fillip to the country’s efforts for sourcing lithium.

India’s state-owned firm Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) signed a 2 billion-rupee ($24 million) lithium exploration pact for five blocks in Argentina. Speaking on the occasion, Pralhad Joshi said that “This is a historic day for both India and Argentina as we are scripting a new chapter in bilateral ties with the Agreement signing between KABIL and CAMYEN – a step which will not only play a crucial role in driving the energy transition for sustainable future, but also ensure a resilient and diversified supply chain for critical and strategic minerals essential for various industries in India.”.