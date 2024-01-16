Oppn parties should stop commenting on Ram temple consecration ceremony: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the Opposition parties should stop commenting on the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as the structure has been built after a long wait of 500 years.

Thakur took part in cleaning the Hanuman mandir premises at Connaught Place on Tuesday, under a campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Some people are still not happy with the construction of the temple, Thakur told reporters when asked about the opposition parties’ charge that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have turned the “pran pratishtha” ceremony of Lord Ram into a political event.

There are some who are pained at the construction of the temple, there are some who are pained by the “pran pratishtha” ceremony and then there are some who have to give statements on it for the sake of their politics, the Union minister said.

“I just want to say that they should stop commenting and giving statements on it. The Ram temple in Ayodhya has come up after a wait of 500 years and crores of people from across the country and world will visit it in the coming days,” he added.