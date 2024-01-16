Sumit Nagal creates history with remarkable win at Australian Open 

In a historic triumph, India’s highest-ranked men’s singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal, etched his name in the annals of Indian tennis by securing a monumental victory in the first round of the Australian Open 2024. Nagal, ranked World No. 137, displayed remarkable prowess as he defeated the 31st-seeded Alexander Bublik with apparent ease, sealing the victory with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 [7-5].

This victory not only marked a significant personal achievement for Nagal but also positioned him as the first Indian male player since the legendary Ramesh Krishnan to topple a seed in a Grand Slam men’s singles match. Krishnan’s feat dates back to 1989 when he defeated the then World No. 1 and defending champion, Mats Wilander, in the second round of the Australian Open. Krishnan, a trailblazer in Indian tennis, had a remarkable career, beating seeded athletes at Grand Slam singles matches four times, including notable performances in the 1981 and 1987 US Open and the 1986 Wimbledon.

Sumit Nagal’s victory carries historical weight, given that he faced an opponent ranked a significant 100 places above him. The 24-year-old Indian tennis sensation showcased not only his technical finesse but also his mental resilience in overcoming the odds on the prestigious courts of Melbourne.

Nagal’s achievement extends beyond his personal milestone, as he becomes the first Indian player since Somdev Devvarman to progress to the second round of the Australian Open in men’s singles. Somdev’s noteworthy victory in the first round in 2013 set a benchmark for Indian tennis, and Nagal’s recent triumph signals a promising era for the sport in the country.

As the tennis fraternity and fans celebrate Sumit Nagal’s historic win, the focus now shifts to the next stages of the Australian Open, where the talented player aims to make further strides. Nagal’s success not only reflects his individual prowess but also brings Indian tennis into the global spotlight, inspiring a new generation of aspiring players.