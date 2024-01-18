Chennai Metros Panagal Park tunnelling set to commence this month

In a significant leap towards enhancing Chennai’s urban connectivity, Panagal Park is poised to undergo substantial transformations as part of the Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project. The upcoming tunnelling operations are set to introduce a sophisticated underground network connecting the bustling neighborhoods of T. Nagar and Kodambakkam. The crux of this developmental stride involves the strategic deployment of two cutting-edge Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), marking a technological milestone for Chennai’s public transportation infrastructure. These TBMs, akin to mechanical subterranean architects, will play a pivotal role in carving out a tunnel that promises to revolutionize the city’s metro connectivity. The inaugural phase of this underground venture is scheduled to kick off with the launch of the ‘Pelican’ TBM by the end of this month. Embarking from Panagal Park in T. Nagar, the Pelican TBM is set to embark on a remarkable journey, boring through the subterranean landscape to create a 2 km tunnel linking T. Nagar to Kodambakkam. This initial leg of the project sets the stage for a more expansive and interconnected metro system that holds the promise of streamlined commutes for residents and visitors alike. Following the Pelican TBM’s pioneering efforts, a second Tunnel Boring Machine is anticipated to join the transformative mission a few weeks later. This tandem deployment underscores the concerted efforts to expedite the expansion of the underground metro network, ushering in a new era of connectivity for Chennai’s denizens.