Special run by Kauvery Hospital

K10K Run by Kauvery Hospital is scheduled to take place on January 28, 2024. A press release said,”This annual event, dedicated to raise awareness about cancer, offers both 5km and 10km categories, encouraging participants of all fitness levels to come together for a common cause.” “This is the second edition of the K10K run followed by a successful run conducted last year. The K10K Run isn’t just about the miles covered; it's about the impact made. By participating, runners contribute to spreading awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. The initiative will also help to raise funds towards cancer treatment for the underprivileged,” the release added. The venue is Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School , Besant Nagar Chennai. To register click https://k10k.run/ or contact +91 8148099099. @@@