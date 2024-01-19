Modi reaches Chennai to inaugurate Khelo India Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Chennai this evening to inaugurate Khelo India Games at Nehru Stadium

He left by a helicopter to INS Adyar from Chennai airport and reached the venue by road amidst grand welcome by people on either side of the road.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and members of Tamilnadu Cabinet are present at the inauguration.

The games that will begin today will happen till January 31. 6,000 sportspersons would be competing and 1,000 referees besides 1,200 volunteers will be involved.