‘Ram temple is step towards Akhand Bharat’

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the construction of a new Ram temple in Ayodhya was a step forward towards `Akhand Bharat’ or undivided India.

“If God wishes, Akhand Bharat will extend as far as Afghanistan,” he said at a mass Hanuman Chalisa chanting event here.

The event in Bairagarh area was organised ahead of the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“It is God’s will that the construction of Lord Ram’s temple should definitely be a big step towards `Akhand Bharat’,” Yadav said, addressing the gathering.

It was a matter of good fortune for the country’s citizens that the temple was being built after a “struggle of 30-32 years from 1990-1992”, he said, adding that several generations fought for the temple for nearly 500 years.