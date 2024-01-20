No place for simultaneous elections, says Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no place for the concept of simultaneous elections in a parliamentary system of government while sharing his views on One Nation One Election.

In a letter to the Secretary of the High-Level Committee of One Nation One Election, Niten Chandra, the Congress chief on Friday said that his party is strongly opposed to the idea and it should be abandoned as well as the High Power Committee formed to study it be dissolved.

Kharge said that simultaneous elections go against the guarantees of federalism contained in the Constitution and the basic structure of the Constitution.

“On behalf of the Congress party and the people of the country, I humbly request the Chairman of the High-Level Committee not to allow his persona and the office of the former President of India to be abused by the Union Government to subvert the constitution and parliamentary democracy in this country,” he stated in his letter.