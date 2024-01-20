After divorce with Sania, Shoaib weds Pak actress

Islamabad, Jan 20: Fans were left shocked after veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik married popular Pakistan actor Sana Javed. On Saturday, January 20, on his social media handles, Malik posted a picture with Sana, captioning it: “And We created you in pairs.”

The news of Shoaib Malik marrying Sana Javed surprised quite a few on social media as rumours of the Pakistan cricketer and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s separation were dominating headlines. Sania MIrza, who married Shoaib Malik in 2010, spared rumours of divorce with a cryptic post on social media earlier in the month.

Both Sania and Shoaib have remained tight-lipped, not addressing the rumours of their separation. There is no official confirmation on whether Malik and Mirza are divorced. The couple also has a son, Izhan Mirza Malik, who turned 5 last October. Before tying the knot with Sania in 2010, Malik was married to Ayesha Siddiqui for eight years from 2002.

Sana, on the other hand, was married to actor Umair Jaiswal back in 2020 in a private ceremony at her home in Karachi. Reports of her separation with Jaiswal also emerged last year after both of them, reportedly, removed pictures with each other from their social media platforms.

Malik is currently getting ready to play for the Karachi Kings in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to get underway on February 17 with the match between Islamabad United and defending champions Lahore Qalandars.