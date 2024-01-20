CM flags off 100 BS-VI buses

Chennai: In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 100 Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) buses on Saturday at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s Head Office on Pallavan Salai. These state-of-the-art buses are set to enhance public transportation while contributing to reduced pollution levels.

BS-VI buses adhere to stringent emission standards, making them more environmentally friendly compared to their predecessors. The implementation of BS-VI technology signifies a commitment to cleaner air and a healthier environment. These buses come equipped with advanced engine technology, ensuring lower emissions and higher fuel efficiency.

The State Transport Department has taken measures to procure an additional 1,666 buses, contributing to an improved and expanded fleet for public use.

BS-VI technology is a crucial step in the direction of sustainable urban mobility, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution and promote eco-friendly transport options.