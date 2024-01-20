Modi’s mega road show in Rameswaram

After offering prayers at Srirangam temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Rameswaram to seek the blessings at Ramanathaswamy shrine.

After he reached the town by a special helicopter, Modi reached the temple in a convoy of vehicles waving at supporters gathered on either side of the road.

Modi was greeted by chants of Jai Shri Ram.

Security was tight at Rameswaram as police maintained strict vigil. Shops around the temple were closed and devotees were not allowed inside the temple. After taking a holy dip at Agni Theertham, Modi left inside the temple to take a dip at 22 other theerthams.