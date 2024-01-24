2 killed in cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar

Chennai: In a devastating incident on Wednesday, an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district resulted in two fatalities and left three individuals severely injured.

The tragic incident highlights the inherent risks associated with such operations, prompting an immediate response from emergency services and an ongoing investigation by the police.

The explosion occurred with sudden and intense force, leading to the loss of two lives and causing severe injuries to three individuals. Fire tenders quickly responded to the emergency, rushing to the scene to address the aftermath of the explosion. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The impact of the explosion was severe, reducing three portions of the firecracker manufacturing unit to rubble. The force of the blast points to the significant dangers posed by the production and handling of explosive materials within such facilities.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion was triggered by friction in the explosives used during the firecracker manufacturing process. This incident sheds light on the critical need for stringent safety measures and protocols within such manufacturing units to prevent accidents that can have tragic consequences.

The local authorities and police are actively involved in investigating the incident to determine the root cause of the explosion and ascertain whether there were any lapses in safety procedures at the manufacturing unit.