Udhayanidhi Stalin honours fishermen for Michaung Cyclone rescue efforts

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday appreciated and felicitated the fishermen who saved and rescued lives and helped to distribute relief materials during the recent Michaung cyclone in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1200 fishermen were given appreciation certificates and prizes by Udhayanidhi Stalin today at the Chennai Royapettah YMCA Ground.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, while addressing the gathering at the event, thanked the fishermen for their help when they were not even called out for help. “We were on the ground with trust that our fishermen would come and help us. It was our fishermen who came to help us without even being called. Not only in this recent flood but before as well; in 2015 too, it was you who saved many lives,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin.