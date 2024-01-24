Money laundering probe: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar appears before ED

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Wednesday for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, an official said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule and other party leaders accompanied the 38-year-old legislator till the entrance of the probe agency’s office.

The MLA reached the ED office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai at around 10.30 am.

Before going to the probe agency’s office office, Rohit Pawar went to the NCP office’s located nearby and met Sharad Pawar, touched his feet, and also interacted with other party leaders.

He also visited the Vidhan Bhavan and paid tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a plaque of the Indian Constitution.