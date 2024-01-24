Kharge writes to Amit Shah after FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi

In a significant turn of events, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the alleged security concerns surrounding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

The plea for intervention comes in the wake of an FIR registered against Gandhi in the state.

Late last night, an FIR was filed by Assam Police against prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, and Kanhaiya Kumar. This action followed a directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the former Congress chief of employing “Naxalite tactics” to incite party workers during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X,’ CM Sarma specified that the FIR encompassed charges related to violence, provocation, and assault on police personnel under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Public Damage to Public Property Act 1984.