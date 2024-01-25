Five-tier security for R-Day

Chennai: As the nation gears up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, 2024, the Greater Chennai City Police has initiated a comprehensive five-tier security arrangement, deploying a substantial force of 7,500 police personnel to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festivities in the city.

The main event will take place near the Marina Labour Statue at the Kamarajar Road – Walajah Road Junction, where Governor R.N. Ravi is scheduled to unfurl the national flag. The security plan, devised under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, encompasses Kamarajar Road and its environs.

Security measures extend to critical locations such as Chennai airport, railway stations, bus terminals, commercial establishments, beaches, and all places of worship within the Greater Chennai Police’s jurisdiction. Lodges and hotels have undergone rigorous searches, and owners and managers have been urged to promptly report any suspicious activity or movement of individuals to the police.

To fortify citywide security, intensified patrolling activities are in effect, complemented by strategically positioned check posts at major entry points like Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Maduravoyal, Meenambakkam, Thoraipakkam, and Neelangarai. Stringent vehicle inspections are being conducted to bolster security measures.

Special attention is directed towards anti-sabotage checks at key locations, including Meenambakkam airport, Chennai Central, Egmore railway stations, Koyambedu and Madhavaram bus terminals. Trained bomb detection and disposal squads, along with canine units, are diligently carrying out these security checks to ensure a safe environment for all.

In a bid to preempt potential security threats, the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been prohibited in Chennai on both Thursday and Friday. Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against any individuals found violating this ban, underscoring the seriousness of maintaining airspace security during the Republic Day celebrations.