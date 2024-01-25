Toll rises in Virudhunagar cracker factory blast

In a devastating incident at the Thalamuthu fireworks unit in Vachchakarapatti, Virudhunagar, an explosion occurred on Wednesday, claiming the lives of two workers, P Kaliraj (20) and Veerakumar (50).

The tragic toll has now increased to three, with the recent demise of 25-year-old Saravanakumar on Thursday due to injuries sustained in the blast.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion was triggered by friction in the materials used for crafting firecrackers, highlighting the hazardous nature of the industry. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and promptly announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the families of the injured.

Saravanakumar, alongside another injured worker, Sundaramurthy (18), was undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Hospital. Both had sustained grievous injuries in the tragic incident. Unfortunately, Saravanakumar’s demise has added to the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the inherent risks faced by those working in such environments.

In response to the negligence associated with the incident, the unit’s manager, Karuppasamy (50), has been apprehended. Legal action has been initiated against the unit’s owner, Murugesan, and lessee, Muthu Kumar. However, as of now, Murugesan and Muthu Kumar remain at large, with their arrests pending.

The incident underscores the need for stringent safety measures within the fireworks industry to prevent such tragic events.