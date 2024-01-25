My govt cares for youngsters: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that his government took the country out of the darkness staring at youngsters 10-12 years back, as he told young voters that their votes will decide India’s future direction and approach.

In a virtual address to young voters organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP, he said they have the responsibility of making the country developed in the next 25 years in the same way the young generation during the 25 years before Independence had for its freedom.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Modi said the youth is against corruption and “parivarwaad” (nepotism), adding that family-run parties never allow other youngsters to move ahead.

“The mindset of leaders of these parties is anti-youth. You have to defeat these family parties with the strength of your votes,” he said.

The circumstances prevailing in the country 10-12 years back had made the future of youngsters dark, he said, asserting that things have changed now.

The country is now talking of possibilities which the generation before 2014, the year the BJP came to power at the Centre, has given up hope on, he said.

Corruption and scams made headlines then while credibility and success stories are being now talked about, the prime minister said, adding that achievements in different sectors make news these days.

Talking about boost in infrastructure and a host of development measures like digital India and push to start-ups, he said there are limitless opportunities for youngsters.

“It is Modi’s guarantee that your dreams are my resolve,” he said, asserting that the youth has always been his priority.

The presence of a stable and strong majority government at the Centre in the last 10 years had led to big decisions and the resolution of issues pending for decades, he said, citing removal of Article 370, GST roll-out, reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies and ending the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims.