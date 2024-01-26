Rachin Ravindra finds a place in Test squad

Wellington, Jan 26: Star batters Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra were named Friday in the New Zealand squad for the two-match home Test series, starting next week, against an inexperienced South Africa side. Williamson returns to the Black Caps after a hamstring strain sidelined him during the recent home Twenty20 series win over Pakistan, which New Zealand took 4-1. Fresh from being named emerging player of the year by the International Cricket Council, rising star Ravindra will take the place of veteran Henry Nicholls , 32, in the middle order.

It was a very tough decision. Henry has been part of the squad for 56 Tests. Whenever you leave a player out, it weighs heavy, but we felt it’s time for Rachin,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

“We know the talent he is and feel he will make a really good fist of it at this stage in his career.”

Ravindra, 24, will be making only his fourth Test appearance since his debut against India in 2021. Pace bowler Kyle Jamieson also returns after a back injury.