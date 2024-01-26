Nitish Kumar to join BJP-led NDA?

Patna: Amidst tensions within Bihar’s ruling alliance between the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), sources informed India Today that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may once again align with the BJP to establish a new government in the eastern state. A decision on this matter is expected within the next two to three days, as per the sources.

The seasoned JDU leader will, however, continue serving as the Chief Minister until the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The sources indicate that the cabinet distribution from the previous JDU-BJP government will be replicated.

According to the sources, Nitish Kumar is displeased with both his current coalition partner, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, and the Congress, a member of the INDIA bloc. He is also offended by a now-deleted tweet from Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya, responding sharply to Bihar Chief Minister’s ‘parivarvaad’ remark.