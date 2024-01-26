Aus Open: Djokovic shown the door by Sinner

Melbourne: Jannik Sinner stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2024 semi-final to become the first Italian player to reach the men’s singles final at Melbourne Park.

Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s bid of winning a record 25th Grand Slam title with a dominant victory.

The Italian fourth seed also broke the 33-game winning streak of the Serbian, who lost the Australian Open semi-final for the first time in his career. Djokovic, aiming to win his 11th AUS Open crown was given a reality check by Sinner, who clinched the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to reach his maiden Grand Slam final.

Dinner said, ‘“It was a was a very, very tough match. I started off really well. For two sets I felt like he was not feeling that great on court, so I just tried to keep pushing. And then in the third set, I had match point and I missed the forehand, but you know, this is tennis. And I just tried to be ready also for the next set, which I started off really well.”

“The serve has improved a lot, but still I have the feeling that I can still improve a lot.” That would be ominous for the rest of the tour, after doing this to Djokovic.”

Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-2 6-3 in the quarter-finals.