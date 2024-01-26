Happy to be with you: Macron greets Modi

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day wishes on Friday to the people of India and expressed his happiness over being part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

Macron, who is the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations today. who arrived in Jaipur on Thursday was given a red carpet reception held bilateral talks with PM Modi and exchanged perspectives on a wide range of bilateral and global issues.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dear friend, Macron took to X to post, “My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!”

This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France on its National Day in July 2023.

This momentous visit by Macron culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

This is the sixth time (the highest for any country) that a French leader is participating in India’s biggest ceremonial event.

This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d’Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

PM Modi and President Macron have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders’ Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to France for Bastille Day in July 2023 was a spectacle of symbolism and substance.

The visit showcased the strong bonds between the two nations, with a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent marching at Champs-Elysees and a spectacular flypast by Rafale jets.