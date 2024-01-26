Test Match: Jadeja puts India in commanding position

In a display of formidable batting prowess, India took command on the second day of the Test match against England. At stumps, India’s lead had surged to 175 runs, thanks to an impressive unbroken eighth-wicket partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (81*) and Axar Patel (35*).

The day’s play witnessed a pivotal partnership between Jadeja and KS Bharat, contributing significantly to India’s commanding position. Bharat, resilient in his approach, notched up a valuable 41 runs off 81 balls before his departure. Ravichandran Ashwin’s unfortunate run-out followed, creating an opportunity for Axar Patel, who promptly marked his entry with a boundary off the first ball.

Jadeja, showcasing his all-round prowess, not only anchored the innings but also surpassed the fifty-run mark. His partnership with Bharat and later with Axar Patel added crucial runs to India’s total, further solidifying their grip on the match.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer set the tone with a partnership of 64 runs off 106 balls. Rahul continued his fine form, compiling 65 runs off 74 balls in a partnership with Jadeja, demonstrating ruthlessness against the struggling England spinners.

Despite Rahul’s dismissal at 86, Jadeja displayed maturity by reining in his aggressive approach, guiding India to a position of strength.