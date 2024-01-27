Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Jharkhand on Feb 2

New Delhi: Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will enter Jharkhand on February 2, and Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in Pakur district to kick off proceedings in the state, a party leader said on Saturday.

The yatra will be held in two phases, covering 804 km in 13 districts over a period of eight days, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

The dates for the yatra in Jharkhand have been finalised. It will enter the state on February 2 from Pakur district,” Thakur said. The route chart comprising venues for party meetings and rallies would be announced soon, he said.

In a bid to take stock of preparations, Thakur and other senior state Congress leaders have been visiting different districts. ”We have already visited Ramgarh, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Dumka and Pakur to review the preparations and arrangements,” Thakur said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.