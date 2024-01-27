BPL : Shoaib Malik clarifies on his departure

Dhaka, Jan 27: On Friday, the news broke that the contract of Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 has been terminated due to his suspension over alleged involvement in match-fixing.

Allegedly, the right-arm off-break bowler faced severe consequences after delivering three ‘no balls’ in a single over, resulting in a costly 18-run setback.

However, Malik’s departure from the BPL has been thrown into mystery because he has already left the league abruptly to join Dubai for personal reasons after participating in the previous day’s match.

Reports suggest that the Fortune Barishal, the team Malik was representing, confirmed his move to Dubai for personal matters.

Behind the scenes, sources privy to the development reveal that the newlywed cricketer had requested the Barishal’s management to find an alternative for him.

Now there are reports that the decision to terminate his contract comes in the wake of the match-fixing suspension, raising questions about the integrity of the game.

In a statement, Malik said, “The media speculation surrounding me lacks substance. I am currently in Dubai for pre-arranged personal commitments. I had a desire to return and participate in the game”.

The sportsman added, “Unfortunately, the league management did not concur”. Dismissing all other claims as unfounded, this is Shoaib Malik’s response to the allegations made by the Indian media.

Malik’s sudden exit from the BPL and the subsequent news of termination of his contract had added a layer of controversy to the ongoing cricketing events.