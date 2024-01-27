Liverpool manager Klopp says it is time to leave

London, Jan 27: Juergen Klopp, one of Liverpool’s most successful managers, is leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season saying he is running out of energy. “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff,” Klopp said in an extended interview on the team’s website. “I love everything. London, Jan 27: Juergen Klopp, one of Liverpool’s most successful managers, is leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season saying he is running out of energy. “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff,” Klopp said in an extended interview on the team’s website. “I love everything.

“But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am… running out of energy. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.” The 56-year-old’s shock announcement comes on the heels of Liverpool reaching the League Cup final on Wednesday and amid a season that has his team in the running for four trophies and sitting atop the Premier League standings.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth,” he said. The German joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

Klopp has the highest win rate of any manager in Liverpool’s history in all competitions at 60.7% and is the only manager to win each of the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. He led Liverpool to the Champions League in 2019, and the league title a year later, their first in 30 years and first of the Premier League era.