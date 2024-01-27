Medvedev enters finals of Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 27: In a thrilling semi-final showdown at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev showcased unwavering resilience to overcome Alexander Zverev in a five-set spectacle. Trailing by two sets, the Russian maestro orchestrated a stunning turnaround, winning the match 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3.

Having faced consecutive final defeats at Melbourne Park in 2021 and 2022, Medvedev is now on the cusp of redemption, vying for his second Grand Slam trophy. His opponent in the final, Italian sensation Jannik Sinner, awaits a formidable challenge.

Strategically positioning himself behind the baseline, Medvedev expertly countered Zverev’s powerful serves and engaged in prolonged rallies. Despite an early deficit and a series of double faults, the 27-year-old showcased remarkable resilience, clawing his way back from two breaks down to level the score at 5-5.

Zverev’s prowess was evident as he claimed the first set with a superb backhand volley after an exhausting 51-shot rally. The German continued to dominate, breaking for a 3-2 lead in the second set. However, Medvedev, looking fatigued yet determined, fought back and secured the third set in a tiebreak.

The tension escalated in the fourth set, with Medvedev refusing to yield. Overcoming a double fault in the tiebreak, he leveled the contest, setting the stage for a decisive fifth set. In a remarkable turn of events, Medvedev broke in the fifth game of the decider, laying the platform for his great escape and securing his spot in the Australian Open final.

As the tennis world eagerly anticipates the title clash between Medvedev and Sinner, the Russian’s comeback journey adds an extra layer of excitement to the culmination of this Grand Slam spectacle. Will Medvedev finally clinch victory and erase the memories of past heartbreaks? Tennis enthusiasts around the globe eagerly await the answer on the Sunday showdown.

Earlier yesterday, Jannik Sinner stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2024 semi-final to become the first Italian player to reach the men’s singles final at Melbourne Park. Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s bid of winning a record 25th Grand Slam title with a dominant victory.

The Italian fourth seed also broke the 33-game winning streak of the Serbian, who lost the Australian Open semi-final for the first time in his career. Djokovic, aiming to win his 11th AUS Open crown was given a reality check by Sinner, who clinched the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to reach his maiden Grand Slam final.