Stalin to leave for Spain today

Chennai: In an effort to enhance foreign investments in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit Spain later today, following successful visits to the UAE, Singapore, and Japan.

The announcement was made by State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce, TRB Rajaa, who highlighted the positive outcomes of earlier visits.

Stalin, who has been actively promoting Tamil Nadu as an investment-friendly destination, is gearing up for a series of strategic visits to strengthen ties and attract more investments. The upcoming Spain visit will be followed by trips to Australia and the United States later this year.

Addressing reporters at the conclusion of the Global Investors Summit 2024, TRB Rajaa emphasized the significance of the Chief Minister’s foreign visits. He noted that the results of earlier visits to the UAE, Singapore, and Japan were already visible, with investments totaling Rs 7,441 crore and the creation of 17,371 employment opportunities.