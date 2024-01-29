MK Stalin’s surprise encounter with tennis legend Djokovic



In an unexpected turn of events, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is currently on a mission to attract investments for the state, had a surprise encounter with tennis champion Novak Djokovic en route to Spain.

Stalin, who departed from Chennai a couple of days ago, is actively seeking opportunities to boost business investments in Tamil Nadu. His visit to Spain is part of a broader strategy to engage with top businessmen and promote the state’s economic potential. The Chief Minister took to social media to share the unexpected meeting, posting a picture with Djokovic and captioning it, ‘Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole en route to #Spain.’

Stalin is expected to engage with prominent businessmen during his stay in Spain, presenting Tamil Nadu as an attractive destination for investments. The Chief Minister’s itinerary also includes visits to Australia and the USA. He is scheduled to return to Chennai on 12 February.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, currently seeded number one, faced a setback in his recent semifinal match at the Australian Open, losing to Sinner. Despite the loss, Djokovic remains a dominant force in the tennis world.