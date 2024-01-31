RaGa attacks

Nitish Kumar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, mocked the return of JDU chief Nitish Kumar to the NDA fold, saying that this reflects the real condition of Bihar politics as when a little pressure is exerted by the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes a U-turn. Rahul Gandhi said that Nitish Kumar is not needed anymore in their battle to give social justice. Addressing the public in Purnea, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said,” Right now Baghel ji (former Chhattisgarh CM) told me a joke. The joke goes like this…Your Chief Minister took oath at Governor’s house. Some of his ministers also took oath. Celebrations were going on. Nitish Kumar decided to go back to his home. Suddenly while going back he realised he has left his shawl at the Governor’s house. He went back and met the Governor. Governor was shocked and said you came back so quick this time.” @@@@