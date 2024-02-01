England bans unregistered XL Bully dogs after attacks

Owning an unregistered ‘XL Bully’ dog will become a criminal offence in England and Wales from Thursday under government plans to phase out the powerful breed that has been blamed for fatal attacks on humans and other animals. The ban, ordered last year by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after a string of high-profile maulings and a public outcry, has thrown the spotlight on a breed beloved by its owners but whose size and strength makes it a status symbol for some and an object of fear for others. Sonia Faleiro, a 46-year-old writer, described an attack in a London park by three dogs identified by police as XL Bullies that killed her pet Jack Russell, Zoey, traumatised her and her daughter and left her husband – who intervened – needing treatment for injuries. “Even as he was wrestling this dog and trying to free Zoey from the jaws of the dog, the other two dogs jumped into the fray and attempted to grab Zoey just like she was a toy and they were going to tear her apart,” Faleiro told Reuters. The XL Bully breed was introduced to Britain in the 2010s. It is a cross of several breeds, including the American Pit Bull Terrier. The dogs’ size and strength have made them a target for those taking part in illegal dog fighting. More than 30,000 XL Bullies have been registered for an exemption certificate which allows their owners to keep the dogs under strict conditions, including wearing a muzzle in public and sterilisation to prevent breeding. Owners caught without an exemption face unlimited fines and up to six months in prison. @@@