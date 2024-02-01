Imran, wife, jailed for 14 years in graft case

A Pakistani anti-graft court jailed Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan for 14 years each on charges of illegally selling state gifts, his party said on Wednesday, the third conviction for the embattled former prime minister in the last few months. The verdict also includes a 10-year disqualification from holding public office, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said. Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, gave herself up for arrest shortly after the verdict, PTI added. The 14-year imprisonment is harsher than the 10-year sentence given to Khan on Tuesday on charges of revealing state secrets, and just a week before national elections. It was not immediately clear if the two sentences for Khan would run concurrently. He was also handed a three-year prison sentence in August for the same charge by another court, but that sentence had been suspended on appeal. Wednesday’s verdict followed an investigation by the country’s top anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had also charged his wife in the case. Bushra’s conviction is an attempt to pressurise Khan further, PTI’s acting chairman and lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said in a television interview. “Bushra Bibi has no link to this case,” he said. While Khan has been found guilty in the other two cases, this is the first sentencing for his wife. The two were married in 2018, months before Khan ascended to premiership for the first time. It was Khan’s third marriage after two divorces. A prosecution team member, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the verdict. A detailed verdict will be released soon, he said. Local broadcaster Geo News reported that the verdict also came with a hefty fine. Khan’s earlier conviction on the selling of state gifts charge resulted in a five-year ban from holding public office, ruling the 71-year-old out of the Feb. 8 election. Wednesday’s verdict, however, means that he will be ineligible to hold office