Schar’s brace helps Newcastle see off Villa

A brace from Fabian Schar helped Newcastle United record an impressive 3-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.Tuesday night’s win ended Newcastle’s run of four straight Premier League defeats, consigning Unai Emery’s side to their first home loss of the season. The Swiss defender scored twice in five first-half minutes before an own goal from Alex Moreno all but sealed the victory early in the second half.Ollie Watkins scored a consolation goal for Villa, who have won only one of their last five Premier League matches.After securing only their second away win of the season, Newcastle moved them up to seventh on 32 points while Villa stay fourth with 43 points, five behind leaders Liverpool having played one match more, after their 17-match unbeaten home run came to an end.