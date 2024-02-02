Vizag Test: Splendid ton by Jaiswal

Vishakapatnam: In a gripping display of cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his prowess with a splendid second century, guiding India to a commanding position at 225/3 by the end of the second session in Visakhapatnam.

England managed to claim only one wicket in the session, with Tom Hartley dismissing Shreyas Iyer.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India introduced debutant Rajat Patidar and included Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav in the lineup. England, responding to their previous match’s challenges, made strategic changes, bringing in Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson.

Having suffered a setback in Hyderabad, Team India is determined to learn from the defeat and make a strong comeback in this second Test. The absence of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul due to injuries adds to the challenges, making the task at hand more formidable.

This situation mirrors the one faced by India three years ago when they lost the opening Test to England in Chennai but bounced back to clinch the series. The home team, seldom tested on their own turf, finds themselves in a crucial position, striving to overcome adversity and reassert their dominance.

As the contest unfolds in Vizag, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding drama, anticipating whether India can replicate their past comeback success or if England will prove to be a resilient adversary. The second Test promises to be a thrilling battle of skills and strategy, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.